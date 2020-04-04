WWE SmackDown Results April 3rd, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

A triple threat match ended with a champ being knocked out.

Otis' story took a strange turn while John Cena got an ominous visit from The Fiend!

The Fiend has sent a stern warning tonight

SmackDown was set to kick off with Miz TV but the Usos came out instead and said that they were walking out of WrestleMania as SmackDown tag champs. The New Day came out to interject and the two teams started bickering. Miz & Morrison came out and said that while the two teams fight, they will secure their titles once more. Usos and the New Day attacked the champs and the champs laid them out on the ramp using the steel ladders that were there.

Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina

The champ was knocked out

Sasha Banks and Bayley were on commentary and Cole kept asking if one of them, given the choice would pin the other in the Fatal Five-Way Elimination match at WrestleMania.

The duo kept dodging the question before Sasha went up and attacked Lacey at ringside and Naomi took her down with a kick. Tamina hit a Samoan Drop for a near fall on Naomi in the ring. Bayley distracted Naomi for Tamina to hit the Superkick for the win.

Result: Tamina def. Naomi & Lacey Evans

After the match, Bayley and Sasha tried to rally favors and shake Tamina's hand before she was hit with a Superkick and Sasha went down with a Samoan Drop.

Match rating: B

Backstage, Mandy Rose was talking to Tucker but the mics didn't pick up what she said.

We got a recap of Ric Flair's retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

Otis was hyped about his WrestleMania match when Tucker told him that Mandy had been asking about him. Otis got a text message and was suddenly very excited and ran off.

We had known for a while but WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns was out for WrestleMania and Goldberg would be facing Braun Strowman instead.

