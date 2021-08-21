SmackDown Results: Reigns raises the stakes for SummerSlam; Top Champion returns from injury

Edge kicked off the SmackDown before SummerSlam and sat down in the ring before saying he heard everything Seth Rollins said last week. He said that Seth was threatening him the same way he did in 2014 and that Rollins could end his career with the stomp at SummerSlam.

Edge added that Seth took him to a dark place, and at SummerSlam, he would 'break' Rollins and humble him before rephrasing that he will 'Burn him down'.

Jey Uso vs Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Mysterio controlled the match early with a Hurricanrana and took Jey into the corner for some big strikes. Jey hit an uppercut and took Rey down before Mysterio climbed on top of Uso and tossed him out of the ring for a huge springboard splash.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Rey got a kick in before taking a Samona Drop. Jey had Rey on the ropes, but Mysterio came back with a Hurricanrana from up top. Rey got a crossbody for a near fall before Jey got one of his own with a neckbreaker.

Rey hit a DDT off a counter, but Uso thwarted the 619 attempt. Dominik tried to help Rey get the pin, but the ref caught him red-handed. Rey was mad at his son and went out to talk when The Usos attacked them. Jey dragged Rey to the ring before hitting the splash for the win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Rey Mysterio

Grade: B

Baron Corbin vs Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Baron Corbin came out with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and after the match started, Owens unloaded on him in the corner and hit a senton. Corbin got a big right hook and a clothesline before beating down KO on the mat.

