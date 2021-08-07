SmackDown Results: Reigns attacks former Universal Champion; Edge's SummerSlam opponent revealed

Sasha Banks kicked off SmackDown and said that Bianca Belair disrespected the SmackDown Women's title, the same title that Banks brought the spotlight on during her own reign. Bianca came out and said that if Sasha wanted to challenge her for the title, she would accept.

Zelina Vega came out to protest since she was first in line to challenge Bianca for the title. Belair said that Vega would get her title shot tonight while Banks would get hers at SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Jey Uso on SmacKDown

Jey was dominating early in the match and hit a shoulder tackle and a running forearm. Dominik took the match outside and hit a Sunset Flip on the barricades before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Back to the match, Dom took a cheap shot from Jimmy before Jey got a near fall in the ring. Dominik hit the 619 and was setting up for the finisher when Rey came out and wiped Jimmy out at ringside. Jey countered and hit a superkick in the ring and a splash for the win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio

Grade: B-

Edge was backstage and called Seth Rollins a selfish b****** before saying that he was worse than Seth and would prove it tonight.

Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown

Apollo took a big kick to the face and a knee strike as the match started before dropping Nakamura on the ropes and taking him out with a clothesline. Nakamura hit the knee in the corner and a knee strike before getting a near fall.

Nakamura hit a GTS and another huge knee strike before going for the pin. Azeez dragged Nakamura out of the ring and broke the pin, earning Apollo a disqualification.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews via DQ

Grade: C

