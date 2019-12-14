WWE SmackDown Results December 13th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Wyatt went a bit too far tonight

Baron Corbin kicked off SmackDown and Dolph Ziggler joined him as they taunted Roman and said that the locker room approved of the way they humiliated Roman Reigns last week. The New Day came out to stop the nonsense and King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler made fun of them as well. Kofi slapped Corbin who replied with "If you want to be a locker room leader like Roman Reigns, you're going to get humiliated like Roman Reigns".

Segment rating: A

Corbin & Ziggler walked backstage to see that their security team was destroyed and lying on the floor.

Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille were out for a match while Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss were being interviewed backstage. Mandy and Sonya ran all the way back and attacked them from behind, taking them out.

Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

The action poured into the ring and Bliss and Cross didn't waste any time in attacking Deville and Rose as the match officially started. Rose poked Cross in the eye and then DeVille came in to take her out.

Mandy and Sonya were now isolating Nikki Cross and they double-teamed her. They tried to hit her with the double suplex, but Bliss got a hold of Mandy's leg and pulled her out of the ring, allowing Cross to hit the Swinging Neckbreaker, picking up the win for her team!

Result: Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Match rating: A

Backstage, Tucker and Otis presented Sami with a Christmas Ham due as his Secret Santa. Sami said he was vegan and called Otis a dumb oaf and things were getting heated.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura arrived and backed Sami up and then the Swiss Cyborg threw the ham on the ground.

