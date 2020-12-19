Kevin Owens kicked off SmackDown after the beating he got last week, and addressed Roman Reigns, calling him a coward and taking shots at his family. He tried to taunt Roman into coming out to the ring before Paul Heyman came on the Titantron to threaten him on Reigns' behalf. Owens finally gave up and said 'if Roman won't come to him, he shall go to Roman', as he stormed off backstage.

Back after a break, Adam Pearce was trying to stop Owens from getting to Roman but as KO walked up to Reigns' locker, we heard the Universal Champ's music hit and Reigns and Heyman walked out to the SmackDown ring. Roman got on the mic and said that he was only doing what he had to do to stay on top and that he wasn't a bad guy.

Reigns gave Owens the same offer he gave Jey Uso before their match - apologize and acknowledge that Roman as the Tribal Cheif of his family and Roman would let Owens go.

Owens ran up to the ring but before he could get to Roman, Uso attacked him from behind. Together, Roman and Uso destroyed Owens and the officials had to try and separate them.

Backstage on SmackDown, we heard Roman tell Uso to 'end Owens' and 'take him out'.

The Street Profits (c) vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler - SmackDown Tag Team Title match

Dawkins and Roode kicked us off on SmackDown but the tags were made early and the champ hit double dropkicks on their opponents before Ford took control of the match.

Ziggler tried to get a Suplex in but failed before Ford was dropped from the top rope by Roode and hit the barricades outside as we headed for commercials.

Back to the match, Ford was taking a beating but managed to kick out of a pin.