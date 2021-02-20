SmackDown Results: Top Champion suffers brutal assault; Former MITB briefcase winner turns heel

Edge kicked off SmackDown and was about to talk about who to challenge at WrestleMania when he was interrupted by Roman Reigns.

Reigns, Uso, and Heyman walked up to the ring and Roman said that Edge's decision should be easy since Roman was the only real main-eventer.

Edge asked Roman if he really wanted to go against a veteran who could expose his weaknesses, making him an easy target for future opponents.

Sami Zayn interrupted them and walked up with his film crew to say that he was the Master Strategist before Jey Uso took him out with a Superkick. Roman whispered something in Edge's ear before leaving the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews on SmackDown

Big E was at ringside with a dinner tray and was watching the match while eating. Apollo sent Nakamura outside and into Big E, who got annoyed but didn't get involved.

After a break, Nakamura locked Apollo in an armbar and turned it into a pin attempt. Nakamura picked up the win but then the former US Champion attacked him and sent him outside and into the barricades.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews

Crews picked up the steel ring-steps and was about to attack Nakamura with them when Big E told him to walk away. Apollo pretended to back down but hit both Big E and Nakamura with the steps before sending Shinsuke over the barricades.

He sent Big E in the ring and was about to hit him with the steel steps but the IC Champion rolled out. Apollo was told to put the steps down so he dropped them on E who was lying outside.

Match rating: B

Seth Rollins was out next and talked about being betrayed by the SmackDown roster. Seth rolled the footage of what happened last week, leading up to him attacking Cesaro on SmackDown last week.