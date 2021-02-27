SmackDown Results: Bianca Belair makes WrestleMania decision; Former WWE Champion destroyed by Reigns

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown and said that WWE and the blue brand needed him and gloated about beating Daniel Bryan. Roman then added that his special night was ruined by Edge who speared him at the end. He gave the 2021 Royal Rumble winner another opportunity to back down if he valued his safety.

Roman went on and said that a man like Edge didn't stand a chance against a man like him. Daniel Bryan came out to mock Reigns for beating him after he was already exhausted. He said that Roman wasn't a real champion and made fun of him for not waiting till the main event to put his title on the line.

"I would've expected the Head of the Table to be more like a main event spot." - @WWEDanielBryan to @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Nygx6xzGN3 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 27, 2021

Bryan challenged Reigns to a title match at Fastlane before Jey Uso got in his face. Reigns asked if Daniel wanted to get hurt again and Uso ambushed him and tossed him outside the ring.

Backstage on SmackDown, Edge walked up to Adam Pearce and wanted to talk about Bryan facing Roman at Fastlane since it could potentially change the course of his WrestleMania match.

After a break, Pearce said that Bryan and Jey will face each other tonight, and if Daniel wins, he will face Roman at Fastlane for the Universal Championship.

In another part of the arena, Reigns told Uso to handle the Daniel Bryan situation on SmackDown.

Otis & Chad Gable vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

Otis knocked Mysterio down right away on SmackDown and hit a splash before sending Rey into the corner. Gable was tagged in and landed a knee before Rey recovered with a kick and made the tag.

Dominik came in with a tornado DDT and then tagged in Rey for a double team. Rey took out Otis from the apron before he and Dom hit a double 619 on Gable. Rey got a splash but Otis broke the pin.