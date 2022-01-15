SmackDown Results: Charlotte attacked by WWE Hall Of Famer; New No.1 Contenders crowned

The Usos kicked off SmackDown and they were on the 180th day of their tag team title reign. We learned that King Woods had suffered a torn calf muscle in the title match last week and would be out of action for a long time.

The Usos congratulated The New Day on a great match before we headed for a Fatal Four-way bout to crown their next opponent.

Los Lotharios vs. Cesaro & Mansoor vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. The Viking Raiders - No.1 Contender's Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos hit Erik and Mansoor with superkicks as the match began before joining the commentary team. Mansoor and Humberto were in the ring early on and the former got an early atomic drop before Shanky and Erik came in.

Mahal was tagged in as the match continued and took control before Ivar came in and cleared the apron. Mahal and Cesaro tried for a superplex on the Viking Raiders member before Erik broke it up with a Tower of Doom.

Cesaro was back in and beat up the Lotharios before hitting the Samoan Drop to taunt The Usos. Cesaro tried to swing Ivar but all the teams rushed the ring and hit big moves one by one.

Ivar took a double superkick from the Lotharios before the Viking Raiders teamed up and hit their finisher on Humberto for the win on SmackDown.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Los Lotharios, Jinder Mahal & Shanky, Cesaro & Mansoor

Grade: B

Naomi and Sonya Deville had a run-in backstage on SmackDown and the former asked Deville why she hated her. The WWE Official said that she couldn't just waltz in backstage with her 'main character vibes' when she was just an extra.

Deville threatened to remove her from the Royal Rumble match if she touched her while Sonya had the 'boss' jacket on before Naomi walked out.

