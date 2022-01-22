×
WWE SmackDown: Seth Rollins namedrops top AEW star; Former tag team champions reunited ahead of Royal Rumble

Things got heated on the blue brand, just over a week away from the Royal Rumble
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 22, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Listicle

The Usos kicked off SmackDown and introduced their Tribal Chief Roman Reigns who joined them in the ring to start things off. The cousins asked for the highlights of Reigns' 500 day+ title reign to be run as part of their celebrations.

Seth "FREAKIN'" Rollins has had enough of all this acknowledging...#SmackDown @WWERollins https://t.co/USK6LWliUV

Seth Rollins interrupted their celebrations, however, and congratulated his former teammate before saying that Roman was handed everything and deserved nothing.

Rollins even namedropped the third Shield member, calling him 'Mox'. He called Roman Reigns out for sending his cousins to RAW to beat him down and said that they were the ones responsible for Reigns' success.

5️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ and counting.He's beaten them all. The GREATEST Universal Champion of all time.#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/wjjVjG2oFW

Reigns called Rollins 'little brother' and said that their match at Royal Rumble would be truly one on one. The latter said that he would rather face The Usos in a tag match and if he won, Jey and Jimmy Uso would have to be barred from ringside.

Jey Uso accepted the challenge before Roman Reigns could speak and the chief was not happy about it. They said that Seth Rollins might have trouble finding a tag partner before Kevin Owens came out to support his new friend.

WAIT. A. MINUTE.@WWERollins & @FightOwensFight vs. The @WWEUsos TONIGHT?!?!#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/lxQYXgGpA8

Reigns stepped in and said that he called the shots on SmackDown and said that if Rollins and KO lost tonight, The Architect would have to forfeit the title match at the Rumble as well. Rollins accepted the grave consequences before SmackDown continued.

The Tribal Chief wants a vacation until @WrestleMania. #SmackDown https://t.co/8giZuay3a7

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss was out next on SmacKDown and made fun of The New Day before Kofi Kingston came out but with Big E!

.@WWEBigE is here!!!#SmackDown @TrueKofi https://t.co/FJtakSg0l1

Madcap Moss vs. Kofi Kingston on SmackDown

First Kevin Owens and now @WWEBigE? We love Royal Rumble season! #SmackDown https://t.co/eKrsIMKsBQ

Moss got some big moves early on but Kingston came back with a dropkick and a boom drop to lay him out. Corbin ran a distraction and it let Moss get back in control with a cheap shot and toss Kofi outside.

Kofi Kingston dodged an Irish whip onto the steel steps before Happy Corbin tried to attack him but was taken out by Big E.

Edited by Kaushik Das
