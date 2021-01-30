SmackDown Results: Former Universal Champion returns; Belair wins Grudge Match

Daniel Bryan kicked off SmackDown and said that he was excited for the Royal Rumble this weekend. He said he didn't know how many WrestleManias he has left in his career, promising to make the most of this weekend before AJ Styles from RAW interrupted him.

Daniel reminded AJ that he was on the wrong brand before Styles said that he was there thanks to the brand-to-brand invitational and bragged about crushing some Superstars' dreams on RAW. Daniel challenged him to a match and Styles agreed before shoving him down and Omos got in his face. Bryan called AJ 'not a real man' for having Omos around to do his bidding before retreating backstage.

Bayley was backstage on SmackDown and was confident about her chances tonight against Belair as well as on Sunday at the Rumble.

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair on SmackDown

Belair took the early advantage with a big slam and a suplex, getting a near fall. Bayley used the ropes to hit a clothesline getting a near fall of her own before pulling at Bianca's hair. Belair unloaded on the former champ before almost getting wiped out on the apron.

Belair got a near fall off a standing moonsault before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Bayley was back in control and focused on the injured left arm, hitting an elbow drop for a near fall. Belair came back with the Kiss of Death and picked up the sudden win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Bayley

Match rating: B+

Baron Corbin was making his entrance on SmackDown when Dominik Mysterio attacked him. After a commercial, we saw that Rey was on commentary and Dominik was in a match with Corbin in the ring.

Baron Corbin vs. Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

Corbin started off strong but Dominik made him flee the ring before Corbin came back and hit a few big shots on the rookie.