The Usos arrived at the arena before SmackDown kicked off and were greeted by Paul Heyman. Jey Uso was asked about his actions from the previous RAW, and he said he would open up about it tonight in an in-ring segment.

WWE @WWE



Jimmy and Jey



#SmackDown "Everything I need to say, I'mma say it in the middle of that ring tonight."Jimmy and Jey @WWEUsos are finally back together, but after everything that's gone down in #TheBloodline , what will Jey have to say for himself? "Everything I need to say, I'mma say it in the middle of that ring tonight." Jimmy and Jey @WWEUsos are finally back together, but after everything that's gone down in #TheBloodline, what will Jey have to say for himself? 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/6zYV3I72LU

WWE SmackDown Results (March 10, 2023): Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross vs. LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Xavier Woods - #1 Contender’s Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Woods went after Knight early on while Sheamus and Drew started a brawl. Kross and Knight teamed up against Woods and took him out before the duo went after Sheamus and sent him into the barricades.

Back in the ring, Woods went up top and hit an elbow drop on Knight, but the others broke the pin. Imperium appeared on the entrance ramp before Knight blocked the Future Shock DDT but took a big slam from Sheamus.

Sheamus got the chops on Woods and then Kross before Drew came back and called a truce with the Celtic Warrior. Drew got the Claymore on Knight, while Sheamus hit the Brogue kick on Woods for a double pin!

Result: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus won the match with a double pin

Grade: B+

Paul Heyman was backstage and said that the Bloodline was reunited again and could not be stopped by Cody Rhodes or anyone else.

Drew and Sheamus were still yelling at each other in the locker room before SmackDown moved on.

2023 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Rey Mysterio was out next on SmackDown, but before he could speak, he was interrupted by Dominik and the Judgment Day.

Dom mocked Rey and said he was ashamed to be his son before Legado Del Fantasma came out and joined them in the ring. Santos called for a tag match, and we headed for it right away.

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Judgment Day on SmackDown

WWE @WWE Legado del Fantasma have been waiting to get their hands on #TheJudgmentDay after everything they've done to @reymysterio , and they're making sure that every shot counts here tonight on #SmackDown Legado del Fantasma have been waiting to get their hands on #TheJudgmentDay after everything they've done to @reymysterio, and they're making sure that every shot counts here tonight on #SmackDown! https://t.co/S86bqzVRhZ

Del Toro was taking a beating early on and was isolated in the ring. Mysterio came in and hit the Three Amigos before Escobar came in and turned things around. Balor was hit with a leg drop before Del Toro came back with a Spanish Fly.

Vega and Ripley got into a brawl outside the ring, and Zelina took a powerbomb off a counter. Dom got a baseball slide on Rey on the outside before getting the win on Del Toro with a rollup.

Result: Judgment Day def. Legado Del Fantasma

After the match, Dom said he wanted to talk to Rey alone in the ring and sent his teammates outside. He called his dad a deadbeat and said he should've been Eddie's son before shoving Rey down.

WWE @WWE



has taken this way too far.



@reymysterio #SmackDown "At the end of the day, I should have been Eddie's son." @DomMysterio35 has taken this way too far. "At the end of the day, I should have been Eddie's son." @DomMysterio35 has taken this way too far. @reymysterio #SmackDown https://t.co/52NNttBYml

Rey was about to leave but ducked when Dom attacked him, and the latter went rolling outside before Judgment Day retreated.

Grade: B

Charlotte was backstage on SmackDown and told Adam Pearce she wanted a match tonight.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders on SmackDown

Erik and Ricochet kicked things off, and the latter took a beating from the Vikings early on. Braun came in and tossed the Vikings outside before sending Ricochet after them with an assisted dive.

Ivar sent Braun into the barricades outside before Ricochet tried to lift Erik for a slam but failed. Braun came back and cleared the ring before running through the Vikings at ringside but went into the announce desk.

Valhalla distracted Ricochet, causing him to miss a dive and letting Ivar get his own top rope move for the win.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Grade: B

Gunther walked up to Adam Pearce backstage and said he only signed up for one opponent, not two. Adam told him Drew, and Sheamus would face each other next week on SmackDown to decide who gets to meet The Ring General for the title at WrestleMania.

Charlotte vs. Shotzi on SmackDown

Charlotte tried for an early submission but was denied before Rhea Ripley came out to watch the match from the ringside. Shotzi used the distraction to try for a rollup before taking a German Suplex.

Flair dodged a kick and got a big boot before getting some big counters and a Fallaway Slam, followed by a spear. She called out Rhea before locking in the Figure Eight submission and getting the win.

Result: Charlotte def. Shotzi

After the match, Rhea joined Charlotte in the ring and said she could see through Flair's insecurities. Ripley vowed to take Flair's title away before Charlotte said that she takes the business a lot more seriously and that Ripley could beat anyone but her.

Grade: C

The Usos were out next, and Jey started discussing why he betrayed Sami. He said that he did what he had to because Jimmy is family. He said that he blamed Sami for the mess and called him selfish.

They then turned to the topic of Cody Rhodes before the latter walked out. Cody said he answered only to the fans before The Usos threatened him. Sami Zayn snuck up on the Usos, and a big brawl broke out.

The fight went into the crowd and back to ringside before Cody and Sami took over the ring and sent The Usos backstage.

Episode rating: B

We got some great matches tonight on SmackDown and a big segment with the Usos.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes