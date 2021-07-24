SmackDown Results: Major swerve as Roman Reigns accepts former NXT Champion's challenge; Toni Storm debuts

John Cena kicked off SmackDown and talked about escaping the Firefly Funhouse in the past before talking about 'chin checking' Roman Reigns. Cena talked about how Roman 'sucked' and demanded that The Tribal Chief comes out.

Cena had to call a second time before Paul Heyman came out in Roman's place. Heyman taunted Cena by telling him that the Tribal Chief was there and Cena will get his answer tonight before singing Cena's entrance music mockingly.

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Balor was hit with some early submission moves before Sami unloaded on him outside the ring. Balor managed to take control and sent Zayn outside for a big dive.

Back on SmackDown after a break, Sami hit a DDT and went for the Helluva kick but took a slingblade. Sami came with a Michinoku Driver and got a near fall before Balor blocked an Exploder Suplex.

Balor avoided a second exploder in the corner and hit Zayn with the shotgun dropkick before wiping him out with the Coup de Grace.

Result: Finn Balor def. Sami Zayn

Grade: B

Backstage, Baron Corbin said that the guy who made his charity website took all the money and his identity before disappearing. Just when we thought it was over, Corbin's life hit a new low.

Big E was out next on SmackDown and the crowd chanted 'you deserve it' as E celebrated his Money in the Bank contract win. Apollo Crews and Azeez interrupted him before The Dirt Dawgs showed up. Nakamura and Boogs were the next ones out before being joined by Cesaro.

Big E, Roode, Cesaro and Nakamura all wanted a title shot against Apollo. Nakamura, Big E and Cesaro teamed up as a brawl broke out and they sent Apollo and the Dawgs outside before joining forces to remove Azeez from the ring. Cesaro even got some swings in on Apollo before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

