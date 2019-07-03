WWE SmackDown Results: July 2nd, 2019 Video Highlights, Grades, Winners for latest SmackDown Live

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.85K // 03 Jul 2019, 07:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was an interesting episode of SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live kicked off with The KO Show and his special guests for the night were Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. We got a reap of what happened on RAW once Shane and Drew McIntyre were in the ring. Following the recap, Shane McMahon said he was on a hot streak and that he wasn't afraid of the Deadman.

After Shane announced that the match at Extreme Rules will be a No Holds Barred match and Drew McIntyre said that everyone knew how dangerous he was in a normal match which made him even more dangerous in a No Holds Barred.

Owens showed more footage from RAW, this time of Shane and McIntyre running after the Undertaker's music hit. Shane didn't appreciate KO's questions, he and McIntyre had heard enough.

Dolph Ziggler's music hit and once again he came out to whine about how he deserves to be WWE Champion. Shane booked KO and Dolph Ziggler as a tag-team to face Heavy Machinery later in the night.

Neither KO nor Ziggler looked happy after Shane's announcement and KO left the ring disgruntled.

.@FightOwensFight has some harsh words for @HEELZiggler after he interrupts the "Kevin Owens Show" at the start of #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/Jqp7lqUI0s — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2019

Segment rating: A

Daniel Bryan vs Big E

Advertisement

Bryan slapped E across the face and Big E smacked the former WWE Champion back before launching him across the ring. Big E looked to follow up with a belly-to-belly but his knee gave way. Daniel Bryan continued with the Yes Kicks but E caught him and took him down. E followed up with a Big Splash.

E missed his suicide dive to the outside and Rowan pushed him into the ringpost when the referee had his back turned. Bryan capitalized and hit E with the running knee for the pinfall.

Result: Daniel Bryan def. Big E

Match rating: A

Backstage, R-Truth said he was going to crash Maverick's honeymoon and get his title back.

Alexa let Nikki Cross host the Alexa Bliss show on a whim before we headed for commercials.

1 / 5 NEXT