SmackDown Results: Brutal finish to main event; Stipulation changed for title match at Hell In A Cell

Rey Mysterio kicked off the SmackDown before Hell in a Cell and said that Dominik was injured after being tossed out of the ring by Roman Reigns. Rey didn't know when Dom would be back in the ring. The WWE Legend was furious and said he couldn't wait until Sunday and wanted to face Roman inside the Hell In A Cell tonight.

The cage lowered around Rey before Roman walked out and said that it wasn't his fault. Roman asked if Rey was ready to face him and Mysterio said he had never been more ready. Roman walked backstage after saying to Heyman that he tried to do things his way and give Rey a chance to walk away. Now, The Tribal Chief will do things his way!

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez vs. Kevin Owens & Big E on SmackDown

Sami Zayn was out to watch the match from ringside before things kicked off with Big E and Apollo in the ring. KO was tagged in early and, with Big E's help, managed to isolate the Intercontinental Champ.

Azeez got the tag and hit a big boot to E before the match went outside the ring where The Giant hit a big slam. After a break on SmackDown, Big E dropped Apollo on the apron before Owens tagged in and hit a powerbomb and a senton on the champ.

Sami distracted Owens, almost causing him to miss the referee's ten-count before Azeez hit him with the Nigerian Nail in the ring for the win. After the match, Sami gloated and Azeez hit another Nigerian Nail on Owens, taking him out.

Result: Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez def. Kevin Owens & Big E

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Owens struggled to breathe as he demanded a match with Sami Zayn from Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce. Pearce said they could have a match at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John