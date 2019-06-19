WWE SmackDown Results June 18th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.96K // 19 Jun 2019, 07:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two top champions teamed up while a General Manager picked up a title win on SmackDown.

The New Day kicked off SmackDown Live and started explaining how Kofi Kingston would beat Dolph Ziggler at Sunday during Stomping Grounds inside a steel cage. Ziggler came out to tell us that on Sunday, it will be him who walks away the winner and Kofi would go on an apology tour for disappointing his fans and losing the WWE Championship.

Dolph went on one more of his rants about how it should've been him before he prepared for his match with Xavier Woods which was up next.

Xavier Woods vs. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph went for Woods' legs right away but failed to get a submission. The two rolled around in the ring for a moment and then Woods hit a big dropkick. Dolph hit a neckbreaker and Woods hit a lariat before Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attacked Big E and Kofi outside the ring. Woods hit a huge dive on the attackers before the referee banned the duo from ringside. Dolph went for a pin but Woods got out of it as the match continued.

Woods lifted Dolph and hit a big knee and Dolph dropped Woods with a Superkick on the apron. Dolph hit the ZigZag followed by another Superkick before Woods was knocked out and Ziggler got the three count.

Result: Dolph Ziggler def. Xavier Woods

Match rating: A

Advertisement

Baron Corbin had a line outside his locker room with Shelton Benjamin and the B-Team waiting to talk to Corbin. Matt Hardy walked out of the locker room after having spoken to Corbin and he made an Impact Wresting reference, calling Shelton Senor Benjamin.

Alexa and Nikki were out next for another episode of A Moment of Bliss with Bayley as the speical guest. Alexa asked for her coffee and Bayley came out instead, drinking Alexa's coffee.

1 / 5 NEXT