SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns destroys top Champions; Challenger assaulted before Title Match

Roman Reigns kicked off WWE SmackDown with Paul Heyman and wasn't too happy that The Usos had decided to go ahead with the Tag Team Title match tonight. He and Heyman agreed that Jimmy and Jey better win tonight, or they would face Roman's wrath.

"If you say you're gonna win... you better win."



Reigns called The Usos out before they joined him in the ring and Jimmy said that he was 'calling his shots'. Roman said that he calls his own shots but he gets the job done, and so should they, before walking out of the ring.

Dominik & Rey Mysterio (c) vs. The Usos - SmackDown Tag Team Title match

Dominik and Jimmy were in the ring to kick off the match and Rey was tagged in early on for a double-team move on their opponent. Jey got the tag soon after and The Usos hit Rey with a double team of their own. Outside, Jey dropped Rey on the barricades before tagging Jimmy in the ring.

Rey sent Jimmy outside and went for a baseball slide but Jey caught him and hit a Samoan Drop on the SmackDown announce table. Rey sent both Usos into the turnbuckles before tagging in Dominik.

Dom hit a huge neck breaker before running into a kick. Jimmy took a hurricanrana from the top rope before reversing a 619 with a superkick. Jimmy hit a splash from the top but Dom got his knees up before rolling his opponent up for the win. However, replays showed that Jimmy got his shoulder up before the count of three.

Result: Dominik & Rey Mysterio def. The Usos to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

A controversial win for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Roman was furious and asked to see his cousins. The Usos were furious and so was Roman. The Universal Champion told them to go make it right by talking to management. Reigns talked about their championship history and accidentally mixed up Jimmy and Jey before walking off.

