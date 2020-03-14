WWE SmackDown Results March 13th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Tonight's episode was live from the PC

Triple H kicked off the special episode of SmackDown in an empty Performance Center and Sasha Banks and Bayley were the first ones out and they demanded to know where Paige was. Cole said that Paige was not able to make it due to travel issues.

Out came Bliss and Cross to challenge the Boss N' Hug connection in order to prove themselves to the WWE Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors.

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Bayley

Bayley and Banks separated Bliss from her tag team partner early on and it was apparent from the silence that things were a little unusual. Nikki Cross tried to get an empty arena to chant "Lexi" which was a little awkward.

Cross tagged in and nearly countered a Meteora before several close roll-ups left Banks flustered. Asuka showed up and took out Bliss while the ref was watching the action. Cross was forced to tap to the Bank Statement in the ring.

Result: Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Alexa Bliss & Bayley

Match rating: B

Roman Reigns was in an interview with Michael Cole and he brought up the critics who believe Roman Reigns didn't deserve to be in the main event at WrestleMania. He responded by saying if he can main event any other night of the year, why shouldn't he be able to main event the biggest show of the year?

Cole said that Goldberg claimed he'll bulldoze Reigns at Mania. Reigns questioned if Goldberg was even smart enough to operate a bulldozer. Reigns stated that he was going to whoop Goldberg.

Backstage, we got an interview where Kayla Braxton was talking to Jeff Hardy. Well, she attempted to, but Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Nakamura interrupted them. As they left, Hardy talked about how excited he is to be back on SmackDown.

King Corbin came in and challenged him to walk a straight line, recite the ABCs backward, or touch his finger to his nose.

