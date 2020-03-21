WWE SmackDown Results March 20th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Goldberg and Reigns came face to face in the ring.

The Role Model found out who she will be facing at WrestleMania 36!

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The show went on in an empty stadium

SmackDown kicked off to an empty arena at the Performance Center before Michael Cole and Mojo Rawly introduced us to the host of WrestleMania, Rob Gronkowski. Gronk said he was ready for anything. Mojo claimed that he's here to watch his back because WWE is full of people looking to get their moment in the spotlight.

Baron Corbin was out and talked about how you don't wear excessive protection or weird gear in WWE before Elias was there and started to sing a song, hyping up a fight between Gronk and Corbin. Mojo and Gronk tripped up the King who was tossed to the floor by Gronk who pitched the idea of a match between Elias and Corbin at Mania.

Next up was a tag team match with Daniel Bryan and his new coach Drew Gulak taking on Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

Bryan sent Nakamura to the floor and hit a suicide dive early, just before the Artist tagged Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg catches Bryan coming off the top with a backbreaker before sending Gulak to the floor.

Nakamura countered a Gu-Lock with an armbar before Gulak responded by rolling him up for a pin. Nakamura kicked out and rocked him with a windmill kick. Cesaro tagged in and popped Gulak up for a European uppercut.

Gulak fought off Cesaro and tagged in Bryan. They rolled up Cesaro while Gulak fended off Nakamura for the win.

Result: Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak def. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

Advertisement

Match rating: B

Backstage, Zayn and the Artist Collective came in and trashed on Gulak's teachings. Bryan challenged Zayn for the IC Title at Mania, claiming he's barely a champion. Zayn said if Gulak can defeat Nakamura next week, he'll give Bryan the match. Bryan immediately agreed, and he and Gulak looked pretty confident.

1 / 3 NEXT