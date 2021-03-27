SmackDown Results: Edge snaps; Top Champion pinned

Daniel Bryan kicked off SmackDown and said that he successfully made Roman Reigns tap out at Fastlane, even though it didn't count as a victory thanks to Edge.

Daniel had a steel chair in his hand and he set it up in the ring and sat down before demanding a title rematch against Reigns. He said he will not leave the ring until his wish is fulfilled.

After a commercial break, Bryan was still in the ring and Adam Pearce came out to talk to him. Pearce said that he couldn't help Bryan get a Universal Title match before WrestleMania. The Leader Of The Yes Movement said that he should get a title shot right after WrestleMania and Pearce still did not agree.

Daniel finally said that since WrestleMania is two nights, he should get a match on night two with the winner of the Universal TItle match from night one. Edge came out before Pearce could answer and argued that Bryan did not deserve another shot.

Bryan attacked The Rated-R Superstar but Edge had the last laugh as he hit a spear on the former World Champion.

Daniel was down and Edge hit him with the steel chair before leaving the ring.

Advertisement

Backstage on SmackDown, Roman Reigns sent Paul Heyman and Jey Uso to talk to Adam Pearce.

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown

Nakamura had the early advantage in this Fastlane rematch and sent Rollins outside as we headed for a break.

Advertisement

Back on SmackDown, Rollins hit a slingblade and got a near fall before Nakamura unloaded with some big kicks on The Messiah.

Rollins hit a knee from the top and the Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Rollins dodged the Kinshasa and hit a powerbomb before delivering the stomp for the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Rollins attacked Nakamura after the match. But Cesaro made his entrance and took out The Messiah with an uppercut. Rollins escaped the ring before he could hit the swing on SmackDown.

Match rating: B

1 / 4 NEXT