Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman kicked off SmackDown and started talking about how the numbers prove that Roman Reigns made Jey Uso relevant. Roman said he was going to beat Randy Orton at Survivor Series and that he respects his accomplishments but not the man.

"I AM THE MAN NOW, AND I WILL PROVE IT AT #SurvivorSeries!"@DMcIntyreWWE guarantees a win this Monday on #WWERaw... and he guarantees a win against @WWERomanReigns at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/MyHTfI7VIh — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

Drew McIntyre showed up on SmackDown and said that Roman won't be facing Randy at Survivor Series, he'll be facing Drew instead after he takes the WWE title from The Viper. McIntyre and Reigns were having a staredown when Jey Uso came out and got in Drew's face.

"I don't watch RAW. It's all good, nobody does. Nobody is watching that show because they are all watching SmackDown." - @WWERomanReigns to @DMcIntyreWWE



OH SNAP! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vwFQgp8vFt — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2020

Jey challenged Drew to a match tonight and McIntyre pushed him out of his way. Roman and Drew had one last staredown before the Universal champ and his posse left.

Backstage on SmackDown, Roman was furious at Jey and said that he calls the shots, not Jey. Uso said he'll take care of it and walked off.

Sami Zayn was out next and was very upset that he was booked for a title match with Apollo Crews. Nonetheless, he agreed to the match and the match began shortly after.

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Apollo Crews - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

Advertisement

Zayn unloaded on Crews as the match began but was taken off his feet with a clothesline before being hit with a stalling slam. Zayn tried to fight back but was met with a vertical suplex and sent outside.

Zayn managed to rip the apron off the ring and sent Apollo into the steel underneath. Zayn used the apron ropes to tie Crews' leg to the metal bars under the ring and won the match via count out.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Apollo Crews to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Match rating: B

Advertisement

Adam Pearce managed to book an unsanctioned match for Drew McIntyre backstage on SmacKDown against Jey Uso.