WWE SmackDown Results October 18th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

The IC Title match set the pace for the entire night

Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with an Intercontinental Championship match between Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami Zayn was on the commentator's position as the match began.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roman Reigns - Intercontinental Championship match

SmackDown kicked off with a PPV worthy title match

Nakamura kicked off the match with great intensity but Reigns took control early with a big boot. The champ was being knocked around before Sami pulled Shinsuke out of the way of a Drive-By. Roman almost hit a Superman Punch but the champ reversed it into an armbar before he was lifted off the mat with the hold still locked on.

Nakamura was down when Sami ran a distraction allowing him to land German Suplex on Reigns. Roman still landed a Superman Punch for a near fall. Roman was about to finish it but Baron Corbin came out and hit Reigns with his sceptre for a DQ finish before hitting the End of Days.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ

Baron Corbin and Nakamura teamed up against Reigns when Daniel Bryan rushed the ring and hit a missile dropkick on Corbin. Sami caught Bryan by his legs while Nakamura hit a Kinshasa, taking him out.

Match rating: A

The New Day were backstage when Heavy Machinery came in to cheer them up. Otis mixed up a bowl of pancake batter and Tucker dumped protein powder in it before Otis chugged it down.

Shorty Gable vs. Curtis Axel

Gable ended the match quick

Bo Dallas was ringside and Gable took him out early on with a swift kick. In the ring, Gable locked in the Anklelock, making Axel tap out.

Result: Shorty Gable def. Curtis Axel

After the match, Gable gave an inspiring interview in the ring saying that his height is his strength and he will embrace what he has.

He said that he accepted who he is, naming himself Shorty G. Corey Graves was so impressed that he wanted to name himself Handsome G.

Match result: B

