×
Create
Notifications

SmackDown Results: Popular Superstar turns heel; Brock Lesnar gets further punishment

It wasn&#039;t a great night for Sasha Banks on SmackDown
It wasn't a great night for Sasha Banks on SmackDown
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 30, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Listicle

Charlotte kicked off SmackDown and declared herself as the leader of the Women's division on the blue brand as well as all of WWE.

Sasha Banks interrupted her and demanded a title match but Flair said that this was a new era for SmackDown and that The Boss was old news.

"You don't care about helping any of the women in the back. You only care about holding them down." - @SashaBanksWWE to @MsCharlotteWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/M5WGvjB9ms

Shotzi made her entrance in the tank and Flair thought it was cute, before giving her a Championship Contender's match for the SmackDown Women's Title.

"@MsCharlotteWWE if you're looking for somebody that you've never faced before, well, then I'm your girl." - @ShotziWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/V9boRlAOrf

Charlotte vs. Shotzi on SmackDown

Despite @SashaBanksWWE’s presence, @MsCharlotteWWE turns her sights to @ShotziWWE#SmackDown https://t.co/pyqzvCpDcw

The match kicked off during the break and Sasha was cheering Shotzi from ringside when we returned. Flair reversed Shotzi's offense early on but the former NXT Superstar came back with a basement dropkick for a near fall.

Charlotte dropped her in the corner and got a near fall on Shotzi before the latter reversed a suplex into a rollup for another two-count. Flair went outside to taunt Banks while Shotzi was down. But the former NXT star got the drop on Charlotte with a dive through the ropes.

🤣 🤣#SmackDown https://t.co/9X9HfO8PGO

Back after a break, Charlotte missed a dive to the outside and took a superkick before missing a big boot in the ring. Shotzi was getting near fall after near fall but Charlotte hit a backbreaker in the corner and got the moonsault for a two-count.

Banks caused the distraction on the apron but it let Flair get the Natural Selection on Shotzi for the win.

All she does is win!@MsCharlotteWWE 👑#SmackDown https://t.co/gVUbaV7xYT

Result: Charlotte def. Shotzi

Banks tried to help Shotzi up after the match but the latter attacked her, blaming her for the loss. Banks took a beating and rolled out to the apron where Shotzi kicked her to the floor and sent her to the tank and the barricades.

.@ShotziWWE has LOST IT.#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/UHQZ06hg5G

Banks took the tank to the face before Shotzi sent her back in the ring for a Diving Senton.

.@ShotziWWE was relentless in making her point to @SashaBanksWWE! #SmackDown https://t.co/vu5TV8CeKm

Grade: A

1 / 6 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी