SmackDown Results: Popular Superstar turns heel; Brock Lesnar gets further punishment

Charlotte kicked off SmackDown and declared herself as the leader of the Women's division on the blue brand as well as all of WWE.

Sasha Banks interrupted her and demanded a title match but Flair said that this was a new era for SmackDown and that The Boss was old news.

Shotzi made her entrance in the tank and Flair thought it was cute, before giving her a Championship Contender's match for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Charlotte vs. Shotzi on SmackDown

The match kicked off during the break and Sasha was cheering Shotzi from ringside when we returned. Flair reversed Shotzi's offense early on but the former NXT Superstar came back with a basement dropkick for a near fall.

Charlotte dropped her in the corner and got a near fall on Shotzi before the latter reversed a suplex into a rollup for another two-count. Flair went outside to taunt Banks while Shotzi was down. But the former NXT star got the drop on Charlotte with a dive through the ropes.

Back after a break, Charlotte missed a dive to the outside and took a superkick before missing a big boot in the ring. Shotzi was getting near fall after near fall but Charlotte hit a backbreaker in the corner and got the moonsault for a two-count.

Banks caused the distraction on the apron but it let Flair get the Natural Selection on Shotzi for the win.

Result: Charlotte def. Shotzi

Banks tried to help Shotzi up after the match but the latter attacked her, blaming her for the loss. Banks took a beating and rolled out to the apron where Shotzi kicked her to the floor and sent her to the tank and the barricades.

Banks took the tank to the face before Shotzi sent her back in the ring for a Diving Senton.

Grade: A

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John