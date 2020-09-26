SmackDown before Clash of Champions kicked off with Corey Graves in the ring with Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles as Hardy and Zayn prepared to hang up their belts for the ladder match on Sunday.

The trio started bickering and insulted each other as words like fraud champion, neckbeard, and cheater were being thrown around. Sami brought down a ladder on AJ and Hardy before attacking them. Sami was leaving when Adam Pearce came out and said because of his misconduct, Zayn will now face AJ and Jeff in a triple threat match up next.

AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Hardy hit a Twist of Fate before the bell even rang and Sami ran back to the ring as we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, AJ was dominating the match but AJ him out before hitting a backbreaker and then a baseball side on Zayn.

Hardy was on the top rope and took out both AJ and Sami with the Whisper in the Wind before Sami hit Helluva kicks on them. AJ hit a pele kick and all three men were down.

AJ rolled to the apron and leapt over the ropes onto both of his opponents, attempting the Phenomenal Forearm but Sami ducked and it hit Jeff. Sami got up and tossed AJ out of the ring before getting the sneaky pin on Jeff for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Jeff Hardy & AJ Styles

Advertisement

Styles attacked Hardy and Zayn with a ladder after the match before setting up a ladder in the ring and retrieving the Intercontinental titles to pose with them.

Match rating: A

Otis and Tucker were backstage on SmackDown and Otis said that he didn't trust lawyers. Miz and Morrison came in and Miz reminded them that the lawsuit was very much real and after he was done, Otis would have nothing else.

Miz again brought up that he had Mandy sent to RAW and Otis was angry as he yelled that they should decide it with a match. Tucker revealed that it was only Miz's name on the lawsuit and Otis attacked Morrison and laid him out on SmackDown.