SmackDown Results: Controversial finish to main event; SummerSlam rematch confirmed for next week 

The Usos kicked off SmackDown and called out the Street Profits for interfering in their 'family business' and attacking them to help Finn Balor last week.

Roman Reigns was watching from backstage as The Profits came out and asked if The Usos had their permission slips signed by Roman to be on the show before we headed for the match.

The Usos vs. The Street Profits - Championship Contenders Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos had the upper hand as Dawkins kicked off the match and tagged in Montez early on. Ford hit a big dropkick on Jimmy before he was sent outside and we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Ford was down in the ring after hitting a big move and managed to sidestep Jimmy, sending him into the corner.

Dawkins was back in and Jey tagged in as well. The Usos isolated Dawkins in the corner and set him up on the ropes but he escaped, only to take a superkick to the face.

Dawkins hit the Anointment and Montez went for the splash but Jey broke the pin. Jey sent Ford into the ring post repeatedly and got disqualified. The Usos wiped out Dawkins on the outside.

Montez came back with a big dive and took The Usos out, saving Dawkins and celebrating on the announce desk.

Result: DNF

Roman was not happy with the result of the match and wanted to talk to his cousins.

Grade: B

Who doesn't have Brock Lesnar's theme as their ringtone? It's the best theme ever. Right @HeymanHustle? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/72HOvJvTeo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 4, 2021

Backstage on SmackDown, Paul Heyman's phone kept ringing and the ringtone was Brock Lesnar's theme. It seemed like the Beast Incarnate had a message for Paul. Big E showed up out of nowhere to flaunt his Money in the Bank contract and laugh like a maniac.

