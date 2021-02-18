WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible Surprises - Roman Reigns finds a new ally, Major heel turn, Elimination Chamber contestant replaced?

WWE SmackDown is the final stop before Elimination Chamber and it is definitely a show to watch out for. Several events could occur during the course of WWE SmackDown that could potentially alter this weekend's pay-per-view.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know if you think the surprises we've mentioned could potentially take place on WWE SmackDown. Also, feel free to fantasy book the upcoming episode with your own twists and surprises. Let's see if it's a better show than the one we see on Friday night.

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you about WWE Elimination Chamber 2021?

#5 Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins form a WWE SmackDown alliance

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are both on the WWE SmackDown brand, they are both heels, and there's an opportunity that the creative team can capitalize on. It does seem like Edge vs. Roman Reigns will be the big WrestleMania match. And if that happens, it is likely that Christian, who made a valiant comeback in the Royal Rumble match, will get involved as well.

Seth Rollins + Roman Reigns vs. Edge and Christian at Fastlane is definitely a match that gets us pumped and geared up for WrestleMania. Christian vs. Seth Rollins is also a match that will get fans, old and new, talking. This is provided that the company wants to go down that route at WrestleMania 38.

So, on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, we could see Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns find themselves in a situation where their interests are aligned again. Cesaro is considered to be the favorite for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 match, and he's in Seth Rollins' crosshairs too. Maybe they find that the 'greater vision' is the same for both men.