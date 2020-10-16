WWE SmackDown roster- 5 Biggest threats to Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship

For a man who has been a part of the most iconic faction of our age- The Shield, and a top star ever since; to embark on the best run of his career in his current incarnation speaks volumes of how well WWE has booked Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have formed an alliance we never knew we needed until it happened, and to be fair, they've done a commendable job as a heel tandem.

But when you carry the most prestigious title in the WWE SmackDown brand, there's always a target on your back, and yes, Roman Reigns could certainly be in the crosshairs of these following WWE Superstars. One notable omission in this list is Seth Rollins, who is doing a fantastic job as a heel at the moment, and it just seems unlikely that either he or Roman Reigns will turn babyface at this particular point in time. Jimmy Uso is not a threat to Roman Reigns' momentum, and neither is Rey Mysterio, who is one of the all-time greats but is in the sunset of his career.

So, with that said, here are 5 potential threats to Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship.

#5 Remember that Lars Sullivan vs. Roman Reigns could potentially happen

Your reaction to Lars Sullivan return? Reply with a gif#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/wYXtRTmZcP — Joseph Font (@JosephFont4) October 10, 2020

Lars Sullivan maybe a heel monster, but if you look at all the men he's taken out in recent times, he has gone for both good and bad guys. Sometimes, monsters are exempt from the babyface and heel classification and so, it is not impossible to consider that he may target Roman Reigns at some point. Maybe when the furore over his personal life has settled. Lars Sullivan vs. Roman Reigns would be a very compelling contest since it'll be a difficult one to really call.