Jeff Hardy did it! Against the odds, the WWE legend and 9-time Tag Team Champion faced and defeated AJ Styles to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

The Intercontinental Championship has been passing hands quite a bit this year. We expected AJ Styles to have a longer title reign, but the timing of it and the fact that Jeff Hardy won it wasn't so bad.

Sure, it could have been Matt Riddle at SummerSlam 2020, but sometimes, things work out the way they do for a reason. In this case, it was a change of plans and timing, but one can't deny that Jeff Hardy is deserving of a title win.

Given how Jeff Hardy's return run has been handled weirdly by WWE, it's good to see him have his moment. It also shows that WWE still views him as a pivotal singles star after Matt Hardy's departure to AEW.

There's a lot to get into, but first, let's assess five different reasons why Jeff Hardy won the Intercontinental Championship on the SmackDown before SummerSlam 2020.

#5 To set up an immediate Jeff Hardy-AJ Styles SummerSlam rematch

This is the most obvious reason but it's a highly possible one. As of this writing, AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy isn't official for SummerSlam. However, it would be odd if AJ Styles were to miss the SummerSlam card entirely, especially since there are only eight official matches on the PPV card - one that's been exceeding four hours in duration since 2015.

If it was a dusty finish, WWE could have booked a rematch between AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. But with a title change, it gives WWE the incentive to announce the match. Even if it's at the last minute, it will still be an important match on the card. AJ Styles has had important matches at SummerSlam for four years in a row - three of which were title matches. This could (and should) be his fourth high-profile opponent in a row at SummerSlam.