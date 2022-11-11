WWE SmackDown World Cup: Who is likely to compete in it and what will the winner get?

The November 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown will feature the first match of the promotion's very own World Cup tournament. So far, no superstars have been announced, but a big prize is already scheduled.

Last week, the Stamford-based promotion announced they will have a World Cup with eight superstars competing. Later, it was revealed that the contest winner would have a chance to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

One of the matches listed for tonight is a singles bout between Shinsuke Nakamura and Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma after their past encounter, where the former teamed up with Hit Row to defeat the latter's group successfully. Both superstars have different backgrounds and are both fitting for the tournament, which is why it wouldn't be such a surprise if their match ended up in the World Cup.

Another superstar who could compete in the tournament is Sami Zayn. In the past, The Honorary Uce failed to win a number one contender's match for the IC title, and this could be his other chance to do so finally. Aside from his responsibilities with The Bloodline, it has been a while since Zayn held a championship.

The returning Sheamus could also be a contender for the tournament. Unless WWE wants to see The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General in a rematch this soon, then this will possibly be unlikely.

Another person who could compete in the tournament is Drew McIntyre, although he might not be in the best condition to perform after reports surrounding his health. Still, he might make an appearance later on in the tournament.

Some fans might even see a RAW Superstar participate in the tournament at WWE SmackDown.

What other matches are in store for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Aside from the World Cup, a six-pack challenge will also occur to determine Ronda Rousey's next opponent for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Those competing are Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li.

A title match is also on the line for tonight. The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

The match will prove much more for the champions since it will determine if they will become the new longest-reigning tag team champions in the promotion's history. Their opponents for tonight currently hold the record.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins This is from the night that we secured our legacy as the longest reigning tag team champions in @wwe history. We broke a record that was 20+ years old. This record is our legacy & tomorrow on #Smackdown against the @WWE Usos we will defend it with everything that we have. This is from the night that we secured our legacy as the longest reigning tag team champions in @wwe history. We broke a record that was 20+ years old. This record is our legacy & tomorrow on #Smackdown against the @WWEUsos we will defend it with everything that we have. https://t.co/IbAcNcMKWy

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is truly one that fans should not miss out on.

Who do you think will compete at the World Cup Tournament on tonight's WWE SmackDown? Share your picks below!

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes