WWE star to drop his title and join Seth Rollins’ faction at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins and his faction, filled with some of the biggest and most dominant names in WWE today, have proved to be the breakout characters of the company lately. Since winning the main event of WrestleMania 41 against CM Punk and Roman Reigns, Rollins has reclaimed the top spot in the company and also won the 2025 Money in the Bank.

Ad

However, Rollins and his faction have been facing some heavy competition lately. With the likes of CM Punk, LA Knight, Penta, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn against them, the heel stars have not been able to get the upper hand every time they are in the ring. Someone among these babyfaces is making their presence felt to add some chaos to the picture.

Rollins is now set to go one-on-one with LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. A match between them has been long awaited, and the stars will finally collide in a few weeks from now. However, The Visionary shouldn’t rely on backup from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, because names like Sami Zayn, Penta, and Punk are expected to interfere. This is where Mr. Money in the Bank and his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, could introduce a new star, the reigning NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page.

Ad

Trending

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Ad

All Ego is in a feud with Ricky Saints, and the NXT General Manager, Ava, might end up booking a match between both men for the title soon. This could lead to Page losing the title and taking a significant blow to his reputation, only to surprise the world by moving to the main roster and joining Seth Rollins and his crew.

Page could make his surprise main roster debut at Saturday Night’s Main Event by helping Rollins defeat LA Knight.

Ad

Veteran feels Seth Rollins will become WWE World Champion at SNME

Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, attempted to cash in his contract at Night of Champions itself, but Penta and Sami Zayn’s appearances ended up ruining the night for him.

During a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran Bill Apter discussed the perfect way Rollins could cash in during the Goldberg vs Guther match, leaving everyone in the stadium happy.

Ad

"Goldberg's gonna beat Gunther. It's gonna be pretty quick. Goldberg is gonna get hurt. Seth Rollins is gonna come out with the Money in the Bank thing. Beat Goldberg, pin him. Goldberg gets his championship like he wanted to in retirement, and Seth Rollins is the champion." [1:53 onwards]

This could be the perfect way for the company to put the title on Rollins without burying everyone, and leaving the doors open for some new feuds. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!