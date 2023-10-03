WWE star to go rogue and attack Seth Rollins at Fastlane 2023? The hints were there on RAW!

Seth Rollins has a huge upcoming title defense at Fastlane 2023, but The Visionary needs to be cautious because of the massive target on his back. It is quite possible that a fellow top star on RAW could go berserk and attack Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship.

The star in question is none other than Damian Priest. The 41-year-old was confronted by Rhea Ripley on RAW this week and was then told by Adam Pearce of his and Finn Balor's Tag Team Championships defense against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Fastlane 2023.

Priest might direct his frustration at Rollins and even cost him his World Heavyweight Championship in the Last Man Standing Match against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Archer of Infamy still has his Money in the Bank briefcase that he could cash in at any time during the next 10 months.

He had previously teased cashing in his contract on the current champion. Priest’s actions even cost Finn Balor his world title match against Rollins at SummerSlam 2023, though he continues to insist that he just wanted to help his partner win the title, which has alluded him for the last seven years.

Seth Rollins to feud with former rival after Fastlane 2023? Examining the massive clue from RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura viciously beat Seth Rollins down in their final meeting before Fastlane 2023. The King of Strong Style pounced up on the heavily distracted Visionary on RAW. Nakamura targeted Rollins’ injured back during the angle.

Elsewhere on the show, Drew McIntyre namedropped the World Heavyweight Champion during his segment with The Miz. The Scottish Warrior said he would not take a shortcut to the title by attacking Rollins as Nakamura did.

McIntyre’s promo might be a subtle tease toward a future feud with Seth Rollins over the World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen if that is the direction Triple H would take for the two superstars on RAW.

