WWE star to make a statement and betray his ally soon? Exploring potential twist 

WWE's tag team division is in an exciting period, with both RAW and SmackDown's rosters stacked with top tier tag team talent. The blue brand has particularly embraced tag team wrestling as of late but the WWE Tag Team Champions aren't looking like they're having the best of times.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the tag titles in a Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania XL. They've since defended them once on WWE SmackDown, where they beat The Street Profits.

That said, there have been signs of discontent between A-Town Down Under. A miscommunication between the duo on last week's episode of SmackDown led to Tommaso Ciampa pinning Austin Theory.

A split may be on the horizon and this could lead to the two young stars colliding. Theory looks like a shoo-in to turn babyface and that could do him wonders as he looks to fulfil his potential.

A-Town Down Under should lose the WWE Tag Team Championships and the talented duo should focus on singles competition but a post-tag team feud should kick off things perfectly.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller need to lose their WWE Tag Team Championships

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's tag team title reign has been fine but hasn't necessarily propelled them up the card. They have bickered as of late, which has often led to losses, as seen with Tommaso Ciampa beating Theory.

DIY are proving to be a handful and could be poised to dethrone them. The Street Profits are also keeping tabs on the titles and they boast a win over them on the SmackDown before King and Queen of the Ring.

Those two tag teams could be worthy champions and either of them should win the titles from Theory and Waller. This would allow the two cocky heels to concentrate on solo careers.

Austin Theory should turn babyface and target the United States Championship

An A-Town Down Under split could be the catalyst for Austin Theory to turn babyface and become one of WWE's biggest stars. He has the look and the in-ring abilities to excel in the role.

The former two-time United States Champion has somewhat struggled to get over. John Cena is crying out for The Unproven One to break out and shine in the Stamford-based company.

Theory's win against Cena at WrestleMania 39 didn't manage to improve his stock among the fans. He still floundered around the midcard as United States Champion but without fans buying into him.

A babyface run could help kickstart the 26-year-old's main roster career. A feud with Grayson Waller would enthrall fans as the Australian star is one of the best on the mic.

Grayson Waller deserves to shine as a singles star

Speaking of Grayson Waller, it's about time The Moment Maker becomes a big time player on WWE's main roster. He moved to SmackDown from NXT in the 2023 Draft but spent the majority of the time hosting his Grayson Waller Effect chat show.

Fans have had glimpses of his solo work, including an impressive showing against WWE Hall of Famer Edge. That was on Adam Copeland's farewell tour before leaving for AEW.

Waller has all the tools to succeed as a cocky heel and he could join Austin Theory in the United States Championship picture. The Australian star's potential is sky high.

Triple H spoke highly of Theory and Waller after their WrestleMania XL win. WWE's Chief Content Officer claimed they 'hadn't even scratched the surface' with the pair and now it's time to let them fly solo.

