WWE star to officially join The Judgment Day at Night of Champions? 3 possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez 

WWE Night of Champions 2025 was supposed to be a big night for The Judgment Day. However, all that came crashing down following the company’s decision to remove the Intercontinental Title match.

However, WWE gave The Judgment Day another chance by booking Raquel Rodriguez a match against Rhea Ripley. This is a Street Fight Match, and there could be some long-term impact on the heel stable following the events in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here are the three possible finishes for the match at Night of Champions.

#3. Rhea Ripley dominates at Night of Champions

The one finish fans are expecting most is that Ripley wins the match clean. This is due to her dominant booking in the women’s division. She is over with the fans, and everyone loves Mami on top. This would be the perfect way to have Rhea go against someone who matches her stature.

Two bold women violently smashing each other with anything and everything they can get their hands on is sure to look great on TV. Both women look and act dominantly, and a Street Fight is the perfect playground for some big spots. This match could put the two over with the fans.

The two have had a long feud, and some do want to see the end of it. An all-out brawl between the two that would involve all sorts of weapons is the perfect ending. To make things interesting, Roxanne Perez could try to help Rodriguez, only to get destroyed in the bargain.

Fans would go crazy to see Mami win the match at the Night of Champions, which would affect The Judgment Day. Fans could see tension arise between Rodriguez and Perez, with the former claiming she would have won had Perez not interfered. However, the latest episode of RAW teased what could really happen at the PLE.

#2. Roxanne Perez helps Rodriguez win and joins The Judgment Day

As of now, Perez wants to join The Judgment Day but hasn’t been made an official member. With Liv Morgan out with injury, this could be their best chance to do so. On RAW, she aided Rodriguez and prevented her from being beaten at the hands of Mami.

All she has to do is the same at the Night of Champions, which will build her trust among the group. With Morgan reported to be out for months, the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles also need a replacement to take Liv's spot.

WWE could push for Perez to replace Morgan in the group, leading to a feud down the line. For now, she would help the group win big at Night of Champions. WWE could use the numbers game to ensure Rodriguez wins and humiliates Ripley, who recently lost the chance to progress in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

This would be another big loss for the former WWE Women’s World Champion. This win for The Judgment Day could also result in a possible rematch between the two at the upcoming Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.

#1. Nikki Bella helps Ripley win at the Night of Champions

Speaking of Evolution 2, WWE had reportedly booked a tag team match featuring the above-mentioned three women, Rhea, Liv, and Raquel, along with Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. At Night of Champions, when Perez enters to help Rodriguez, Nikki could come out to aid Ripley.

Bella already cut a promo with Morgan that saw her get laid out in the ring. This could be her chance at revenge against the heel stable. With Morgan out of the picture, WWE has the best chance to build both Bella and Perez.

If the Hall of Famer aids Ripley in her win, this could result in the two forming a tag team for a match against The Judgment Day members at Evolution 2. If WWE wants to keep Ripley away from the title scene until Morgan returns, they could have Bella and Mami try to win the tag team titles.

This would be a massive rub on Ripley, who last won the title with Nikki Cross. Having Mami and the former Divas Champion take the title from Rodriguez and Perez would fuel the fire and tension when Morgan returns.

This storyline would mirror Naomi replacing Jade Cargill when she was injured as the new tag team champion with Bianca Belair.

