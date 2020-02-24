WWE star Paige sends emotional message to mark major wrestling milestone

Paige has been speaking out on social media

One of WWE's most popular exports is celebrating a major milestone this weekend - NXT turns 10 years old!

The popular Black and Yellow brand that has brought fans around the world so many thrills, spills and memorable moments since its inception, marks a decade of active competition on 23 February.

A decade ago, Triple H launched what was then a developmental territory and brand to WWE's 'main roster' of RAW and SmackDown.

It has produced major stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and countless more. Now, it stands tall and, in the eyes of many, is undisputed as a third brand of WWE rather than simply a feeder territory.

With a national television deal of its own on the USA Network and NXT Takeover events providing some of the biggest hits on the WWE Network, Triple H and co have plenty of which they can be proud.

It stands to reason, then, that Paige - another former NXT Alumni - took to social media over the weekend to pay a glowing tribute to the show that helped launch her stellar career that, while cut short, still saw her become a major player and a former Divas Champion.

She wrote:

Happy 10th birthday to @WWENXT Ive been apart of you for 8 of those 10. Wtf. Time flies!!! Amazing to see how much NXT has grown. From FCW in a small little building and small roster (literally only 7 girls when I got there) to a global beautiful brand of its own 😍👏🏻❤️ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020

Going one further, she hailed the late, great Dusty Rhodes and noted the impact that he, and another notable NXT trainer in Tom Prichard had on both her career and that of many before and since:

Advertisement

I wish everyone got to experience @drtomprichard as a trainer in NXT. He was one of the best and I learnt so much from him. Him and Dusty Rhodes were a dream team. Along with @NormanSmiley1 🔥👏🏻❤️ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020

Read also: NXT Superstar his out in major outburst at criticism of black and yellow brand