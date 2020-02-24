×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WWE star Paige sends emotional message to mark major wrestling milestone

Matty Paddock
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 03:23 IST

Paige has been speaking out on social media
Paige has been speaking out on social media

One of WWE's most popular exports is celebrating a major milestone this weekend - NXT turns 10 years old!

The popular Black and Yellow brand that has brought fans around the world so many thrills, spills and memorable moments since its inception, marks a decade of active competition on 23 February.

A decade ago, Triple H launched what was then a developmental territory and brand to WWE's 'main roster' of RAW and SmackDown.

It has produced major stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and countless more. Now, it stands tall and, in the eyes of many, is undisputed as a third brand of WWE rather than simply a feeder territory.

With a national television deal of its own on the USA Network and NXT Takeover events providing some of the biggest hits on the WWE Network, Triple H and co have plenty of which they can be proud.

It stands to reason, then, that Paige - another former NXT Alumni - took to social media over the weekend to pay a glowing tribute to the show that helped launch her stellar career that, while cut short, still saw her become a major player and a former Divas Champion.

She wrote:

Going one further, she hailed the late, great Dusty Rhodes and noted the impact that he, and another notable NXT trainer in Tom Prichard had on both her career and that of many before and since:

Advertisement

Read also: NXT Superstar his out in major outburst at criticism of black and yellow brand

Published 24 Feb 2020, 03:23 IST
WWE NXT The Shield WWE Triple H Paige Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News WWE NXT Women's Championship
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us