48-year-old WWE legend to return after 3 years to confront Rhea Ripley? Exploring potential storyline

A WWE star could return for the first time in three years to confront Rhea Ripley ahead of the Royal Rumble.

The Eradicator entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match first and went the distance. Liv Morgan entered the match second and had an impressive showing as well but ultimately was the final superstar eliminated. Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to become champion and has been dominant ever since.

The Judgment Day member will be in action tonight at the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. She will be defending her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile and is the heavy favorite in the match. If Ripley were to emerge victorious tonight, a WWE legend could make her return for the first time in three years to confront the Women's World Champion.

Torrie Wilson has not competed in a match since the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match but is still in phenomenal shape. The Hall of Famer recently shared that she is obsessed with Rhea Ripley and could return to set up a dream match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event later this month.

As of now, Rhea Ripley does not have a challenger for the Royal Rumble, and Torrie Wilson would certainly be a marquee match for the champion later this month.

Torrie Wilson cuts a promo on WWE star Rhea Ripley

Torrie Wilson recently cut a promo on the Women's World Champion and joked that she would let her beat her up for free.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Torrie Wilson sent a warning to The Judgment Day member before revealing that she was obsessed with her. Wilson ended her promo by stating that she loved the 27-year-old star.

"Rhea, I'm gonna step into that ring and I'm gonna be ready to kick your a**," Wilson said. "You know what, it's gonna take one move, one little b***h-slap, to my face and I'll be down. I know you got me but, you know what, I'm so obsessed with you, I'll let you pin me. I'll let you kick my a** for free. Okay? That's my promo on you. That's a horrible promo, but I love her so much." [From 06:43 – 07:05]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the biggest stars on WWE's roster. It will be fascinating to see which superstar challenges her for the title next if she defeats Ivy Nile later tonight on WWE RAW.

