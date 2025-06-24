WWE star to step up on LA Knight’s behalf and destroy Seth Rollins at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar LA Knight has been written off active programming after his match against Bronson Reed last week on SmackDown. Teaming up with Bron Breakker, Auszilla destroyed The Megastar with multiple Tsunamis last Friday.

Knight was building up to be a thorn in the path of Seth Rollins, who might have tried to prevent The Visionary from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. However, with this development, there’s a chance that Roman Reigns could step into the role and foil Rollins’ cash-in attempt at Night of Champions.

A few weeks ago on RAW, John Cena and CM Punk delivered an in-ring promo where the latter asked for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Franchise Player agreed to face The Second City Saint but said they would compete at Night of Champions. Not long after this, Seth Rollins entered the arena with Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed.

Not saying a word, The Architect simply lifted his Money in the Bank briefcase while taunting and laughing at Cena and Punk. Therefore, it is highly likely that The Visionary will use his MITB contract to win the Undisputed WWE Title. Especially since he hates CM Punk and wants to save pro wrestling, something John Cena is actively trying to ruin.

Last week on SmackDown, LA Knight delivered a promo and called out Seth Rollins. The Megastar had already dealt some blows to the alliance, costing Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed their qualifying matches for the King of the Ring Tournament.

However, as Paul Heyman noted, the former two-time United States Champion faced the consequences of not leaving when he was told to and is now out of commission. WWE could have also written Knight off active programming to make way for Roman Reigns’ return.

The OTC has been absent from television since RAW after ‘Mania, when Bron Breakker took him out. Notably, the OG Bloodline leader attacked Seth Rollins that night after his loss in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, which was a direct result of Paul Heyman’s betrayal.

While Reigns hasn’t made a comeback yet, now would be a good time to strike, especially since The Visionary might have his guard down after removing LA Knight from his path. So, if Rollins tries to use his MITB contract to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, he'll have to go through a former champion and his ex-Shield brother.

While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

LA Knight could have been given a break from WWE for a summer return

LA Knight was enjoying a good run as the United States Champion until Jacob Fatu dethroned him at WrestleMania 41. He tried to win the belt for the first time at the 2025 Backlash in a Fatal Four-Way match involving Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. However, just when he was inches away from neutralizing The Samoan Werewolf, a debuting JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa cost him the match.

LA Knight hit a wall with another heel faction at Money in the Bank when Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker helped Seth Rollins unhook the MITB briefcase. While he tried to oppose this alliance, he was shut down by Auszilla on last week’s episode of SmackDown via multiple Tsunamis.

As long as LA Knight remains a lone wolf, he won’t be able to overcome Seth Rollins and his faction. So, a brutal loss last week left The Megastar without clear direction. Therefore, WWE may have given a break to the 42-year-old star. However, after Night of Champions, Knight has a chance to make his return for SummerSlam season.

This would extend his rivalry with Seth Rollins through the summer. Additionally, he could also have an ally in Roman Reigns if the OTC makes a return. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for LA Knight.

