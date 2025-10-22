WWE star to turn babyface after 5 years & reunite with Sheamus against Judgment Day? Possibility explored

The Judgment Day has been the epicenter of chaos on Monday Night RAW. They have made several enemies on the roster in the past few months. Two of the most prominent names in that list are Sheamus and Rusev. Although the two superstars don't look eye to eye, they currently face a mutual foe. This could become the catalyst for a shocking alliance on Monday Night RAW.The Bulgarian Brute could turn babyface after five years and join forces with The Celtic Warrior to take on The Judgment Day. The 39-year-old has a score to settle with Dominik Mysterio, as the latter once again robbed him in their Intercontinental Championship match last week on RAW. Meanwhile, Sheamus was seen brawling with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh last week after The Judgment Day members eliminated him from the Battle Royal.In one way or another, Rusev and Sheamus' storyline has converged into one direction. There is a good possibility that this could bring the two bitter rivals to the same page on Monday Night RAW. The Bulgarian Brute and The Celtic Warrior may decide to keep their differences aside and battle The Judgment Day, who have become a nagging problem for them.As a result, Rusev could turn babyface in the process. For the past few weeks, WWE has been portraying him as vulnerable and helpless, making The Bulgarian Brute a victim of Dominik Mysterio's shenanigans. The creative team often does that to garner sympathy for that very star, prompting the WWE Universe to cheer for that underdog and show support.This could be a subtle indication that Rusev's character change is on the horizon. His last babyface run in WWE spanned from September 16, 2019 to April 15, 2020. It remains to be seen whether the former United States Champion turns babyface after five long years in the company.WWE to break up The Judgment Day soon on RAW?Things are not going well within The Judgment Day in recent times, as the faction has been struggling with internal conflicts. The once-brotherly bond that existed within the group has faded away with time. Given the recent booking, it looks like WWE is planning to dissect the faction very soon.Last week on RAW, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost the World Tag Team Championship. It was a match that was made official behind their back as Dominik Mysterio inadvertently pushed his stablemates into a title defense. Dirty Dom's actions ended up being a catastrophe for his faction.This could become the catalyst for chaos within the faction. Balor and McDonagh could unleash their wrath on Mysterio, blaming the latter for their title loss. Things could escalate to the point where fans might see the implosion of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.There is a good possibility of it happening in the coming weeks, considering what's been happening around the faction lately. However, this is currently nothing more than speculation.