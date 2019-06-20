WWE Stomping Grounds: 5 Finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin- Lesnar becomes Universal Champion?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 3.08K // 20 Jun 2019, 22:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could the night end with Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion?

This is a clash of two extremes. On one corner you have Seth Rollins, the Beastslayer, a beloved babyface that the crowd roots for every single time that he steps into the ring. On the other, you have Baron Corbin, perhaps the most despised heel in the entire roster. When the two forces of nature collide, the clash will be something to behold.

And then, there's the added drama of the special guest referee. Also, lest we forget, Brock Lesnar is looming in the background with a Money in the Bank contract as well. This is a match with a lot of moving pieces and the action in the ring could be influenced by more than one external factor when the bell rings.

So, let's look at 5 different ways that this match could potentially end. Pick out the most likely scenario in the comments section.

How do you think Rollins vs. Corbin will conclude at WWE Stomping Grounds?

#5. Baron Corbin wins the match clean

Let's get this one out of the way first. I deem it a really unlikely scenario that Baron Corbin becomes the Universal Champion at Stomping Grounds without any interference from the special guest referee. He's just not been positioned as a performer who can get the job done on his own.

And this is especially true when you pit him against someone like Seth Rollins who's pretty much the face of the company right now. There is no chance at all that Vince McMahon will allow Rollins to be pinned by Baron Corbin. But it's a possibility and for that 1% chance, let me list it here.

But there's always the chance that he could potentially be rolled up for a 1-2-3 count. Well, it's not absolutely and entirely impossible.

1 / 6 NEXT