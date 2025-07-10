WWE to strip Seth Rollins of Money in the Bank contract at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins will take on LA Knight at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) on July 12, 2025. The Visionary and his men have been locked in a rivalry with The Megastar for the last few weeks. They cost him the King of the Ring Tournament, and now, he is looking to exact revenge on them.

The 42-year-old superstar hit Rollins with a Blunt Force Trauma (BFT) on RAW this week, after Rollins' match against Penta. Before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could get their hands on him, Knight escaped through the crowd. The two would finally get to settle their scores at SNME.

However, WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H can make the contest at SNME between Rollins and Knight more interesting by adding a special stipulation to the match. For Seth Rollins, it can be a do-or-die match, which means if he loses the match to Knight, he also loses the Money in the Bank contract, which he flaunts week in and week out.

The Architect hasn't revealed which world title he would go after with that briefcase in his hand. He has had a face-off with both Gunther and John Cena holding that briefcase in hand, and has subtly told both the champions that he can target any title holder on any given day.

At present, his biggest asset is that Money in the Bank contract, and putting it on the line at SNME would be an interesting choice.

LA Knight can be written off TV if he loses at WWE SNME

The former WWE United States Champion also has a crucial battle at SNME against Seth Rollins. Knight hasn't had a win at any big WWE event in recent memory. His last big win came at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the United States Championship. Since then, he has continuously lost at big events.

From losing his US Title at WrestleMania 41 to Jacob Fatu to tasting defeat in the Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash, and then losing the Money in the Bank match for the third time in a row, LA Knight has been on the wrong side of his matches in the last few months.

There are chances that he may also lose at SNME, as Seth Rollins has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on his side. The three of them can ambush The Megastar in the match, following which LA Knight could be written off TV. He might return a month or two later, only to prevent Seth from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Therefore, the clash at SNME will be quite crucial for Knight's future in WWE.

