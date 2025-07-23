WWE subtly confirmed Roman Reigns will leave again after SummerSlam 2025? Analyzing the hint

Roman Reigns is back in action after almost three months of absence from WWE. The OTC made a thunderous return at the July 14 edition of Monday Night RAW, where he saved Jey Uso and CM Punk from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, WWE has subtly confirmed Reigns would leave immediately after SummerSlam.

The latest episode of the flagship show saw Roman Reigns finally confronting his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, and taking some shots at him for holding him accountable for the fall of The Bloodline. The segment turned into a fist fight, where Breakker and Reed had the advantage. However, the tables turned quickly as Jey Uso rushed and saved his cousin. This has laid the foundation for a tag team affair between the four superstars at SummerSlam.

Moreover, Reigns has issued a challenge for a tag team match to Bron and Bronson alongside Main Event Jey Uso via his social media, and Uso has also accepted the offer. It's just a matter of time till the company officially announces it.

However, before confirming his match, WWE has subtly confirmed that Roman Reigns would leave after SummerSlam 2025, as the OTC was last announced for the go-home show edition of RAW, and not for any further show, as of writing this article. This seemingly confirms that Reigns may leave immediately after The Biggest Party of the Summer, as he will start shooting for his Hollywood film "The Street Fighter" away from the company.

WWE Shows screenshot! (Credits: WWE.Com)

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

WWE Hall of Famer thinks former champion is not ready to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

A tag team match featuring Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed is likely to be announced for SummerSlam. However, another bout that created buzz in Seth Rollins' absence for the OTC was a singles contest against Breakker.

Speaking on his Off the Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member, Rikishi, expressed that it would be too premature for Bron Breakker to face Roman Reigns in a singles match at SummerSlam 2025.

"Bron Breaker has been moved in that position to be a main event player on his own soon. Right now, he's surrounded to get that kind of rub and also to kind of be able to lead him. But he's a quick learner. He's a great athlete. He looks good. His promos are there, but I feel like in due time, he is gonna be that person too," Rikishi said.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns actually leaves WWE immediately after The Biggest Party of the Summer or stays for a while longer.

