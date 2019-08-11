WWE SummerSlam 2019: 4 surprising returns and appearances we could witness at the PPV

This needs to happen!

The thirty-second edition of WWE SummerSlam is less than 48 hours away from us as we are heading towards what could be a great night for the company and the wrestlers involved. As of now, a total of ten matches are scheduled for the show, with the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar set to main event the PPV.

Numerous facts determine the success of a wrestling event. Other than the buildup and the in-ring action, another major factor is the surprising appearance of a wrestler or Hall of Famer whom fans were not expecting to show up. The pop that they generate makes for a great moment and adds to the watching experience of what Vince likes to call - 'The WWE Universe.'

The same would be the case with this Sunday's SummerSlam. With it taking place in Canada this year, WWE would want to surprise the fans with a couple of unexpected appearances on the show.

In this article, let's take a look at four of such returns/appearances that we could witness at the PPV. Feel free to share your opinions on the same in the comments section below.

#4 Sasha Banks

The Boss could make an unannounced return at SummerSlam

After more than four months since we last saw her at WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks returning to the WWE is now a matter of "when" rather than "if". With numerous reports of the situation between her and the company being better, fans are eagerly waiting to see the Legit Boss again.

If there's any stage big enough for Sasha to return and make a huge impact, it has to be SummerSlam. The way she temporarily departed from the company, one can expect her to return as a full-blown heel. But who should she go after, you ask?

In my opinion, the best thing WWE can do right now is to give us a feud where a heel Sasha Banks is determined to prove to the world that she is better than the current poster girl of the company, Becky Lynch.

The Raw women's division has been pretty weak lately and there are no other women on the roster who seem like a genuine threat to Lynch's title reign. Sasha returning at SummerSlam and attacking Lynch after her match could kickstart a huge post-SummerSlam feud in WWE.

I would love Sasha to be the one to dethrone Becky as the champ, would you?

