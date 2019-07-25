WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 matches likely to be added to the card

SummerSlam is shaping up pretty nicely.

We are less than three weeks away from SummerSlam and the card is beginning to take shape. Six matches have been announced, with some really exciting bouts on show. While Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch vs Natalya do not exactly set the world alight, Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon make this card much better. Throw in a potentially solid Bayley vs Ember Moon match and Bray Wyatt's first pay-per-view match in over a year, and SummerSlam actually looks pretty good.

However, there are still a lot of matches that are to be announced. Each of the past four SummerSlam pay-per-views has had ten matches on the show, with three matches on the Kickoff Show. Expect a similar number of matches this time, as the current roster is as stacked as any. The past couple of weeks of WWE programming have seen several match-ups teased for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. This is going to be an interesting show.

Here are five matches that are likely to be added to the SummerSlam 2019 card.

#5 AJ Styles vs Ricochet (United States Championship)

This feud is not over.

AJ Styles defeated Ricochet to win the United States Championship at Extreme Rules, but the rivalry did not end there. Trading run-ins in each other's matches the next night, Styles and Ricochet are very much on a collision course at SummerSlam. Ricochet was reportedly supposed to face the US champion at Raw Reunion, but an elbow infection ruled him out and his spot with the Kliq was given to Seth Rollins instead.

While the former NXT North American Champion would be disappointed at missing out on a cool moment with some legends, he will surely get the opportunity to steal the show at SummerSlam. The match between the pair at Extreme Rules was good, but it lacked a certain level of brilliance that would have made it a classic. Perhaps it was the tired crowd or the involvement of Styles' OC stablemates, but a SummerSlam match could right that wrong.

Hopefully, we do get one of the greatest matches of the year.

