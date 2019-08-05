WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Mistakes WWE should not make- Title change, Big upset

These are things that WWE shouldn't even think of doing!

SummerSlam 2019 is almost upon us and the card is a mixed bag of strong and not-so-strong matches as it always is. With Heyman and Bischoff firmly in control of the product, it does seem like the future is in safe hands.

But there are certain mistakes that should be avoided at SummerSlam at all costs, and I shall elaborate on them in this very article. Be sure to let me know your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

These are 5 mistakes that WWE should avoid making at SummerSlam this year. Without further ado let me dive straight into the said list.

And at number 5, we have the following entry...

#5 Having Sami Zayn defeat Aleister Black

Do what you think is necessary, Sami. I’ll be waiting for resolve, yours and mine. https://t.co/rpt2fXc8rN — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) July 31, 2019

While this match has not been officially confirmed yet, I think it's almost a certainty that Sami Zayn will face Aleister Black in his second main roster match since he received his big singles push. The first encounter was against Cesaro and that was a really exciting match where the two men took each other to the limit and put on a very exciting clash for fans of sports entertainment.

As much as I think Sami Zayn is underrated and a true gem in the roster, this should be Aleister Black's night, I believe. He is the hot new commodity, has the cooler gimmick and should be portrayed as invincible so that a lot of the audience is invested in the man and his gimmick. Black has the potential to elevate the Intercontinental Championship, putting on great matches with the likes of Nakamura, if he's allowed to excel.

Zayn will bounce back into the mix as he always seems to do. Black needs the win more than he does.

