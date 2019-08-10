WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 things the fans hope won't happen but will surely happen at the PPV

WWE SummerSlam 2019

The WWE SummerSlam weekend is finally here. 'The Biggest Party of the Summer' will be emanating from the Scotiabank in Toronto, Ontario this Sunday night. Crazy how the last time Summerslam emanated from Canada, it was all the way back in 2004.

The match-card looks stacked with some major bouts like Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya for the RAW Women's Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and Bayley vs. Ember Moon for the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also be returning to the ring to face Charlotte Flair. In addition, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will finally get their hands on each other. WCW Legend Goldberg also made a surprise return earlier this week to make his match against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam official.

In this article, let's take a look at five things which the fans don't want to see at the event, but will most probably happen.

#5 Goldberg squashes Dolph Ziggler

Goldberg and Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has been going after several WWE legends these days. Most recently, Ziggler has been trying to embarrass Shawn Michaels and Goldberg whenever he gets the chance.

Since Goldberg's lackluster performance against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, The Showoff has used every opportunity he got, to make Goldberg feel embarrassed for it. He used the phrase "Goldberg Bad" for things he disliked.

Goldberg finally decided to confront Ziggler for constantly taking shots at him. This past Monday night on RAW, the former World Heavyweight Champion made a surprise appearance, after Ziggler was tricked into signing a contract for a match against him at SummerSlam.

Since Goldberg's return to WWE, most of his matches ended in a few seconds, with Goldberg squashing his opponents. The only two matches in which we saw some competition were Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 and Goldberg vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown back in June.

Judging by these results, we can expect Goldberg to squash Ziggler at SummerSlam, since he only has long matches with legends. However, fans would not be interested in seeing another Goldberg match which ends instantly.

Dolph Ziggler has been rocking this "Legend Killer" gimmick so far. WWE should capitalize on this opportunity, and make Ziggler vs. Goldberg a competitive bout. Even if The Showoff doesn't end up as the winner, he'll have some credibility left as a competitor.

