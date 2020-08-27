WWE SummerSlam 2020: 10 behind the scene photos you need to see

SummerSlam 2020 is in history books as WWE presented the thirty-third edition of their "Biggest Party of the Summer". SummerSlam 2020 received mixed reactions from the fans and critiques, who liked certain parts of the PPV and didn't like some others.

SummerSlam 2020 took place at the WWE ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We saw two top Championships change hands and the night ended with the surprise return of the Big Dog, Roman Reigns. While we saw a lot of action on our screen, there was probably a lot more happening behind the scenes.

Let's take a look at ten amazing backstage photos from SummerSlam 2020, courtesy WWE.com. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the PPV.

#10 The Mysterio Family arrives at SummerSlam

The Mysterio Family

SummerSlam 2020 saw the debut of legendary WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, who took on Seth Rollins. The Mysterio Family has been in a heated rivalry with the Monday Night Messiah lately which ultimately led to Dominik stepping inside the WWE ring at SummerSlam.

While he was unable to defeat Seth Rollins, Dominik's mother and father would be very proud of him. Both of them were at the arena and can be seen arriving in the photo above.

#9 The Legit Boss

Advertisement

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks had a rough night at SummerSlam 2020 as she entered with two titles but left with just one. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks lost her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka at the PPV.

She did help her "best friend" Bayley retain her SmackDown Women's title but Bayley was unable to return the favor to her. There were clear signs of anger and frustration on Sasha's face, but the Golden Role Models lived on to see another day.

The above photo shows Sasha Banks backstage at SummerSlam 2020. What is she wondering while looking at herself in the mirror?