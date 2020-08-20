WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Interesting stats you need to know 

SummerSlam 2020 is less than a week away and the card for the show is already looking stacked. With Dominik Mysterio set to make his in-ring debut in a match against The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins and Randy Orton challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in two of the headline matches.

There is also the Universal Championship showdown between The Fiend and Braun Strowman whilst Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will settle their differences in a hair vs hair match and Asuka challenges both Sasha Banks and Bayley in separate matches for both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

SummerSlam will also be the first live WWE pay-per-view in almost six months, which could be the beginning of a new normal as WWE make themselves comfortable in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

#5 Randy Orton could become the most decorated current WWE star at SummerSlam

Randy Orton takes on Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam on Sunday night with the WWE Championship on the line, and it's a title that Randy Orton has become comfortable with over the years.

Orton is currently a 13 time World Champion and if he's able to dethrone McIntyre on Sunday night he will become a 14 time Champion. The Viper would equal Triple H's record at 14 times, and be just two reigns behind John Cena and Ric Flair who hold the record as 16-time World Champions.

At present, Triple H, John Cena, and Ric Flair are not considered to be active performers which would mean that if Orton wins the WWE Championship at SummerSlam then he will become the most decorated current WWE star.

Interestingly, Randy Orton won his first World Championship at SummerSlam 16 years ago when he was able to overcome the threat of Chris Benoit, this made him the youngest World Champion in history at just 24.