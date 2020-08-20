WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 potential finishes to Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam, is just a few days away, and WWE has booked some huge matches for this year’s show.

One of the biggest matches at the event will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defend his title against The Viper, Randy Orton. Orton has put Edge and several other legends on the shelf on the way to this opportunity.

The Viper will look to go all the way and become the WWE Champion once again and end McIntyre’s first reign as WWE Champion.

However, The Scottish Psychopath will do everything in his power to retain his title at SummerSlam, and also look to avenge the veterans who've been put on the shelf by Orton.

Orton has made a few friends and enemies along the way to this match, and we could see some involvement that may influence the outcome of this match.

In this article, we will look at the five ways in which the WWE Championship match between Orton and McIntyre at SummerSlam could come to an end.

#5 Drew McIntyre Claymore Kick's Randy Orton to retain his title at WWE SummerSlam

You might be the son of a cowboy but you’re the not only who can shoot, Randall #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/C0BW58q6Qp — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 5, 2020

At WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre overcame all odds to conquer ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar and win his first WWE Championship. It took a long time for "The Chosen One", but the wait was worth it as WWE managed to tell his story pretty well.

Since then, McIntyre has run through challengers such as Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and The Big Show. However, Randy Orton seems to be the biggest Superstar who has crossed his path and will look to take his title away at WWE SummerSlam.

While the threat of losing his title at the event is high, WWE could choose to give McIntyre a big victory at the event to show that he is a resilient fighting Champion, which will help him elevate his value.

We could see McIntyre deliver a Claymore Kick out of nowhere to The Viper, and pin him clean to retain his title and remain undefeated in singles competition since WrestleMania. Even though Orton has been built strong, McIntyre is the future of the company and they could protect him at the event.

Enjoy these last special moments where you can play with yourself, @RandyOrton, because I'm going to break both your arms and legs at #SummerSlam https://t.co/P2sLrTTVWq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 15, 2020

With WWE Payback set to be held just a week after SummerSlam, WWE could allow McIntyre to retain at SummerSlam and give Orton a reason to challenge him again at the following event.