Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton was always the right direction to go at SummerSlam 2020. Drew McIntyre has had great Championship defenses so far, against the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler. Randy Orton is now added to that list.

They had what we felt was the second-best match of the night, only behind Dominik Mysterio's debut against Seth Rollins. While it was a solid match in its own right, it ended abruptly with a sliding-rolling pin attempt by Drew McIntyre.

Given that it's SummerSlam 2020, one would think that WWE would go for the better finish. Even in last year's WWE title attempt at SummerSlam, Randy Orton's match ended with a dusty finish.

That was the only disappointment in an otherwise great match filled with solid storytelling. It was always going to be a technical match-up, but it seems as though they did enough to make up for a few slow spots.

Let's take a look at a few possible reasons why WWE didn't put the WWE title on Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2020:

#5. An immediate rematch at Payback for Randy Orton

Randy Orton brutalizing Drew McIntyre

This is the most obvious reason behind the dusty finish to the WWE SummerSlam co-main event between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. When asked about why Payback 2020 was just one week after SummerSlam 2020, Dave Meltzer said:

"Just an experiment to see how it works. They must have an idea for a hot angle coming off SummerSlam that they felt needed an immediate follow-up. That or, it was just an idea they are trying."

There is no time to build a new feud, so WWE might as well have gone with a rematch. They needed a valid reason for a rematch after SummerSlam 2020 and this was the way they're going to get there.