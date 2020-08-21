WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 signs that Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton may end in a No Contest

SummerSlam is merely a couple of days away and it has WWE fans excited, particularly with the new ThunderDome concept that will debut on this week's SmackDown. The biggest event of the summer has a buzz to it, especially after the months of every WWE show taking place at Performance Center.

The main event of SummerSlam will be a WWE Championship match between two of the company's biggest full-time stars, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. Undefeated all year, McIntyre is on a great run as the WWE Champion. He is doing the best he possibly can, given the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Orton is doing some of the best work of his WWE career. He feels completely invested and energized, after taking out multiple legends recently. The Viper has cut quite a few mesmerizing promos on RAW, still riding off the high of his victory over Edge at Backlash in June.

This is one of the biggest WWE Title matches in recent memory, but there is a high likelihood that there won't be a winner. WWE's new anonymous faction, called RETRIBUTION, might have something to do with it.

Anyway, if SummerSlam was to end with a No Contest between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, the fans would be disappointed. Here are five signs that make this outcome a real possibility.

#5 The fans would start taking RETRIBUTION seriously if they interrupt the SummerSlam main event

So far, RETRIBUTION has not been particularly impressive on RAW and SmackDown. At times, they have seemed more like a bunch of teenagers looking to cause trouble just for fun. But there are a few directions WWE can go to turn the new group's fortunes around. SummerSlam could play a pivotal role in what comes next for RETRIBUTION.

If the masked hooligans interfere in the WWE Championship main event between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, fans would have no option but to pay attention to them. This instantly shows that WWE means business with RETRIBUTION and with some good booking in the following weeks, the faction becomes a proper threat.

Once the members of RETRIBUTION are revealed, then we can get properly invested in the angle. It would suffice even if the leader is the only one revealed. Finding out the stars behind the carnage over the past few weeks would be a worthy moment to end SummerSlam on.

Retribution gonna interfere in Orton/Drew main event at summerslam & that’s when the leader will reveal themself — Calexto 🌸 (@lngobernabIe_) August 15, 2020

If WWE does not have a winner between McIntyre and Orton, revealing the leader of RETRIBUTION would go a long way in making the final image of SummerSlam 2020 a memorable one. If the group stands tall at the end of a 'Big Four' event, the fans will pay attention. RETRIBUTION will have already succeeded where the Nexus failed.