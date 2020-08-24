WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Things we learned from the pay-per-view

SummerSlam was easily one of the best shows that WWE has produced this year. While the jury is still out on the ThunderDome, it certainly adds a new flavor for both the fans using that technology to be in attendance and the regular viewers.

The Biggest Party of the Summer had surprising returns, somewhat expected title changes, and big announcements. Renee Young confirmed that she would be leaving WWE and Sonya Deville would also be joining her out the door, courtesy of her loss to Mandy Rose.

Roman Reigns' return was the biggest development coming out of SummerSlam but the show laid down the breadcrumbs for a lot of future events.

On that note, let us look at five things we learned at SummerSlam 2020.

#5 Seth Rollins is arguably the greatest storyteller in WWE right now

Seth Rollins made Dominik Mysterio's in-ring debut even better

There was plenty of hype surrounding the debut of Rey Mysterio's son Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam and it can be safely said that the youngster rose to the occasion. Nobody expected him to get the better of Seth Rollins but Dominik did enough to suggest that he has a bright future ahead.

The guy who truly stole the show though was Rollins himself. Not everyone's a fan of his current schtick, but you cannot deny that he's made this role of an all-encompassing Messiah his own. The art of telling a story is not an easy one in the world of pro wrestling. And it is the one element that separates good Superstars from elite ones. Rollins clearly belongs in the latter category.

His antics of provoking the helpless father in Rey Mysterio to making Dominik's mother Angie come out and beg for mercy added more layers to this David vs Goliath tale. Yes, Dominik looked like a brilliant competitor during his debut at SummerSlam. But Seth Rollins' ability to spin a yarn made this feud and the eventual match so much better.

We may still see some more clashes between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins with WWE Payback just a week away.