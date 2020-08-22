WWE SummerSlam 2020: 8 last-minute predictions - 4 title changes, Randy Orton defeats Drew McIntyre

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on August 23.

Eight matches have been announced for the show, including Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship) and Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (WWE Universal Championship).

In the women’s division, Asuka will have two chances to walk away with a title, as she faces Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship and Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Elsewhere, The Street Profits are set to defend their WWE RAW Tag Team titles against Andrade and Angel Garza, and Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be banned from ringside when MVP takes on Apollo Crews for the WWE United States Championship.

SummerSlam will also feature Dominik Mysterio's WWE in-ring debut against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are due to settle their heated rivalry in a No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE match.

In this article, let’s take a look at eight last-minute predictions for this year’s SummerSlam.

#8 Bayley vs. Asuka (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship); #7 Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

WWE has been planting the seeds for a Bayley vs. Sasha Banks feud for over three years, but it really does seem that The Golden Role Models are now finally set to go their separate ways.

We now know that Bayley vs. Asuka will take place first at SummerSlam, with Banks vs. Asuka happening later in the night.

For various reasons, outlined in the bullet points below, here is why Asuka could leave SummerSlam with Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship but not Banks’ RAW Women’s Championship:

Bayley vs. Asuka: With Banks staying away from ringside, Asuka defeats Bayley fair and square in the opening match at SummerSlam to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

With Banks staying away from ringside, Asuka defeats Bayley fair and square in the opening match at SummerSlam to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Banks vs. Asuka: Having received no help from Banks, Bayley marches down to the ring and attacks her tag team partner. It looks as though Bayley has betrayed her friend but she is actually helping her by causing a disqualification, meaning Banks retains.

Having received no help from Banks, Bayley marches down to the ring and attacks her tag team partner. It looks as though Bayley has betrayed her friend but she is actually helping her by causing a disqualification, meaning Banks retains. Banks, who played a supporting role for so long during Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship reign, leaves SummerSlam as the only Golden Role Model with a singles title.

The storyline comes full circle, with a jealous Bayley now playing a supporting role to Banks on RAW.

This scenario would protect all three Superstars and allow them to have new storylines after SummerSlam, with Banks and Bayley feuding over the RAW Women’s Championship and Asuka officially moving to SmackDown to receive a new challenger (Naomi, perhaps?) before the next WWE Draft.

Prediction: Asuka def. Bayley (New Champion); Asuka def. Sasha Banks via DQ (Banks retains)